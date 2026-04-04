Thai Nationals Attack Three German Tourists in Phuket, Manhunt Underway

PHUKET — Three German tourists were injured in an attack by a group of Thai nationals in Patong in the early hours of Friday, sparking a police manhunt as authorities work to track down the suspects and reassure visitors in one of Thailand’s busiest tourist districts.

British Man Attacked Inside a Beer Bar in Pattaya

The attack occurred on Thaveewong Road, a popular thoroughfare in Patong’s entertainment zone, at approximately 3:00am on April 3, 2026. The victims were identified as Pascal Werner, 20, Ben Vollmer, 19, and Jann-Arne Maximilian Buchlaub, 19.

Emergency Response

Passersby discovered the injured tourists and called for help. The Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation provided initial treatment before transporting the three men to Patong Hospital. Police arrived shortly after being notified, but the attackers had already fled the scene.

Investigation Underway

Early investigations suggest the assailants were a group of Thai nationals. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify and apprehend those involved. Interviews with witnesses and individuals connected to the case are also underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

3 German tourists were beaten in a street brawl in Patong, #Phuket. Police are hunting the suspects. pic.twitter.com/jKKKUFDwVS — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 3, 2026

Tourist Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked concern over tourist safety in Phuket, a province renowned for its bustling tourism industry that draws millions of international visitors annually. Patong, in particular, is a magnet for nightlife seekers, but the attack underscores ongoing safety challenges in popular tourist locales.

Public Cooperation Sought

Police have emphasized the importance of public cooperation in providing any information that could assist in the swift capture of the suspects. The response and prompt investigation reflect efforts to reassure both visitors and locals that the area remains safe.

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As the manhunt continues, authorities are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice — and that tourists who flock to Phuket’s beaches and bars can do so without fear of violence.

-Thailand News (TN)