Two Women Killed by Train After Motorcycle Crashes Through Railway Barrier in Pattaya

CHONBURI — Two women were killed after a train struck them at a railway crossing in Na Jomtien in the early hours of April 5, 2026, following a crash that saw their motorcycle slam into a lowered barrier before both were thrown onto the tracks.

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Police were alerted to the fatal incident at 4:50am at the Huai Yai railway crossing, kilometre marker 164/701, in Bang Lamung district. Both victims died at the scene after being hit by a passing train.

Scene of the Tragedy

Investigators found a damaged white Honda Giorno motorcycle with Rayong registration plates lying beside the track. The first victim was discovered near the railway line heading toward Sattahip. Approximately one kilometre away, an oil freight train — numbered 4504 and travelling from Bang Phra to Huai Khwang station — was located, with human remains found on the front of the locomotive. A second female victim, whose identity remains unknown, was also found dead at the scene.

Witness Accounts

According to witnesses, the railway barrier had been lowered at the time of the crash. The train driver reported seeing what appeared to be an object on the track moments before the train passed through the crossing. A railway crossing attendant said CCTV footage showed the motorcycle crashing into the lowered barrier as the train approached. Both the rider and passenger were thrown onto the tracks and were struck by the train, resulting in their deaths.

Investigation Underway

Police have documented the scene and secured CCTV footage as evidence as part of their investigation. Rescue workers transported both bodies to a hospital, where authorities are awaiting relatives to provide documentation and claim the remains for religious rites.

Safety Concerns

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over safety at railway crossings, particularly during low-visibility hours when the risk of misjudgment increases. Authorities are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the crash, including compliance with crossing signals and whether additional safety measures — such as improved lighting or additional barriers — could prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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Officials will continue gathering evidence and statements before concluding the case. For the families of the two women, the loss is sudden and devastating — a reminder of how a momentary lapse at a railway crossing can have fatal consequences.

-Thailand News (TN)