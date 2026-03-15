Two 10-Wheel Trucks and Road Roller Set on Fire in Pattani

PATTANI — Two 10-wheel trucks and a road roller were set on fire overnight at a road construction site in Ban Khok Kor, tambon Luboyirai in Mayo district of this southern border province, in what authorities are treating as a targeted arson attack.

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The attackers struck around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at a construction site along Highway 3057, according to police reports.

Coordinated Attack

Approximately seven armed men first rounded up the security guards stationed at the construction site, using cable ties to bind their hands before carrying out the attack. The restraint of guards suggests the perpetrators were organized and intended to ensure their operation proceeded without interference or immediate alarm.

After securing the guards, the attackers poured petrol on the vehicles and set them ablaze, causing extensive damage to all three pieces of heavy equipment before fleeing the scene. There were no casualties reported in the incident, as the guards were not physically harmed beyond being restrained.

Two 10-wheel trucks and a road roller were set on fire overnight at a road construction site in Ban Khok Kor of tambon Luboyirai in Mayo district of this southern border province. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/LYjz7j8rDA — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 15, 2026

Company Affected

The vehicles belong to Pattani Sahaphun Construction Co., which is involved in road construction projects in the area. The attack represents a significant financial loss for the company and disruption to ongoing infrastructure work in the region.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, examining the scene for evidence and seeking witnesses who may have information about the attackers or their motives. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the arson.

The attack occurs against the backdrop of ongoing insurgency-related violence in Thailand’s southern border provinces, where security forces, infrastructure, and commercial operations are occasionally targeted by various groups. Authorities have not confirmed whether the attack is linked to broader insurgent activities or stems from local disputes.

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Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

-Thailand News (TN)