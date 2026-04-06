Inspections Conducted Nationwide Reveal Underfilled Gas Tanks

BANGKOK — Inspectors from the Department of Internal Trade under the Commerce Ministry have been conducting random inspections of outlets selling LPG cooking gas and gas-filling facilities to ensure they are not cheating customers by selling less gas than the tanks’ stated capacity.

Cabinet freezes diesel and cooking gas prices for 3 months, raises electricity price

The inspectors visited several outlets in Nonthaburi and discovered that the amount of cooking gas in some tanks did not match the quantity shown on the tags, according to Yanee Srimanee, deputy director-general of the DIT.

Consumer Exploitation

Discrepancies between the amount shown on the tag and the actual quantity in the tanks constitute consumer exploitation, Ms Yanee said today. This is a violation of the Weights and Measures Act and is subject to a maximum fine of 20,000 baht upon conviction.

Similar violations have been reported in several provinces, including Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao and Satun, with a number of outlets already fined 10,000 baht each. Ms Yanee added that random inspections will continue, and gas-filling plants and distribution outlets have been warned to check the quantity of gas in tanks before distribution or sale.

New Controlled Goods

Meanwhile, the Central Committee on the Prices of Goods and Services has agreed to add seasoning sauce, plastic pellets and bottled drinking water to the list of controlled goods for one year. Under the announcement signed by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, producers, importers and distributors of plastic pellets, as well as their customers, are now required to report details of production, sales, imports and inventories to the DIT once a week.

The plastics covered include PE, PP and PET pellets, which are used in the production of plastic bottles, bags, packaging and containers.

Monitoring Other Products

Moreover, the department is also closely monitoring young coconuts, soybean starch and sea bass after discovering that some unscrupulous traders had diluted coconut juice with water, prompting China to cut back on imports of coconut juice from Thailand.

Cooking Gas, Power Prices Rise on September 1

The inspections and price controls reflect the government’s broader efforts to protect consumers from exploitation and ensure fair trade practices across multiple sectors, from household cooking gas to agricultural products and industrial raw materials. For consumers who have been paying full price for underfilled gas tanks, the crackdown offers a measure of justice — and a warning to unscrupulous operators that their practices will not go unnoticed.

-Thailand News (TN)