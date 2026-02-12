Austrian Suspected Drug Dealer Wanted Under Interpol Red Notice Arrested in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Chon Buri – A 23-year-old Austrian national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for alleged involvement in a cocaine-trafficking network has been arrested at a hotel in Sattahip district, immigration police confirmed.

Bangkok Pub Raid Nets Nigerian Dealer, Dozens Test Positive for Drugs

The suspect, identified only as Mr Fabio, was apprehended at approximately 3:50 p.m. on February 11, 2026, shortly after checking into a hotel in tambon Na Jomtien. His permission to stay in Thailand has since been revoked, and he is now awaiting extradition to Austria to face legal proceedings.

The arrest followed an order by Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, directing all units to intensify inspections of areas with large foreign populations under the “Turn Back Crimes” initiative. The policy targets foreign nationals who may be evading prosecution abroad or seeking to cause unrest in Thailand, emphasizing close coordination between Thai authorities and international security agencies.

According to Pol Maj Gen Cheongron Rimpadee, spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, and Pol Col Ratchachot Chotikoon, deputy commander of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division, officers acted after nearly two weeks of investigation and surveillance. The operation was led by the Superintendent of Division 1, Investigation Division, under the direction of senior bureau officials.

Austrian federal police had requested assistance from the Royal Thai Police in locating Mr Fabio, who is subject to a European Union arrest warrant issued by the public prosecutor’s office in Wiener Neustadt on January 28, 2026. An Interpol Red Notice was subsequently issued on January 30, 2026. Authorities stated that the suspect entered Thailand under a visa-exemption scheme before the Red Notice was uploaded to the system.

Mr Fabio is accused of being a member of a cocaine-trafficking network in Austria and of supplying drugs to several dealers who were later arrested. Police reportedly seized a total of 1.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in connection with the case. He also faces charges of serious physical assault and attempted murder in his home country.

Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai in Samut Prakan

Officials stated that the arrest forms part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign fugitives attempting to use Thailand as a hideout. The Immigration Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with international partners to track and apprehend suspects wanted overseas.

-Thailand News (TN)