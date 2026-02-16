Phuket Ceramics Shop Owner Charges 40 Baht Entry Fee – Officials Rule It Legal

PHUKET – A ceramics shop in Phuket’s Old Town that sparked outrage after charging Chinese tourists a 40 baht entry fee has been inspected by commercial officials, who confirmed the fee is legal provided proper signage is displayed.

The controversy erupted on Sunday after a post on Chinese social media platform Douyin alleged that the female owner of a shop on Thalang Road demanded 40 baht from Chinese tourists just to enter and browse her products. The poster further claimed that when the tourists refused to pay, the owner spoke inappropriately and made mocking, racially charged gestures.

The story quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism and raising questions about whether charging customers simply to enter a shop is appropriate—or even legal.

Following the backlash, the shop owner spoke with Thai media to explain her side of the story. According to Thairath Online, she stated that the entry fee was introduced because some customers had accidentally broken items and then refused to pay for the damage. If a customer purchased something worth more than 40 baht, she would apply the entry fee as a discount.

Regarding the alleged insulting gestures, the owner claimed that the customer who filmed the video had insulted her first, and she did not know how to respond verbally.

On Monday, officials from the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office visited the shop to investigate. They found that the owner had clearly displayed price tags and the entry fee conditions at the entrance in three languages: Thai, English, and Chinese.

“Charging such a service fee is permitted if price signs and conditions are clearly displayed at the front of the shop, in accordance with the commercial committee’s announcement No. 68 regarding display of prices of goods and services,” said Supansa Chuaychana, head of economic and trade regulation and development.

However, officials also advised the owner to exercise greater caution, noting that any inappropriate behaviour could negatively impact Thailand’s tourism image.

Ms Supansa added that the office plans to conduct inspections and provide guidance to business operators three times a week, with increased frequency during festivals, in coordination with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board and local police.

