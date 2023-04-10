Phi-Phi Island Entry Fees Surge With E-Ticketing









BANGKOK (NNT) – The e-ticketing system introduced by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) in July 2020 has led to a 20-30% increase in revenue from entry fees to the Phi-Phi islands.

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

The DNP reports that the system has generated an average of 1 million baht per day, totaling 137 million baht to date. The islands receive approximately 4,000 daily visitors, with the majority being Russian and European tourists.

Despite the success of the e-ticketing system, the chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi-Phi National Park has noted issues with e-ticket verification due to poor telephone signals. Additionally, tourists traveling to other islands such as Ko Phai and Phi Phi Don cannot use the e-ticketing system due to weak signal strength.

