Nigerian Man Arrested in Nonthaburi for Visa Overstay Following Complaints from Concerned Residents

NONTHABURI — Police have arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian man in Nonthaburi province after local residents reported that his alarming and disruptive behavior, including excessive noise and threatening conduct, had caused fear among others living in his condominium complex. Officers subsequently confirmed that his permission to stay in the kingdom had expired, leading to his detention under immigration law.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on February 19, 2026, investigative officers from Rattanathibet Police Station apprehended the suspect, identified as Mr. E. C., a 37-year-old Nigerian national. The arrest took place at Manor condominium on Sanambinnam Road in Bang Kraso subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province, following a tip-off from members of the public who expressed serious concern about his conduct.

Residents had reported to authorities that the man was behaving in a manner they found frightening, causing disturbances throughout the property, making excessive noise, and acting in ways that felt threatening to those living nearby. The complaints prompted police to dispatch officers to the condominium to investigate the situation firsthand.

Upon arrival and subsequent inspection, officers verified the man’s immigration status and determined that his permission to stay in Thailand had expired, rendering his presence in the kingdom unlawful. He was taken into custody immediately and charged with “being an alien who entered and remained in the Kingdom after permission had expired.”

E. C. was subsequently handed over to investigators to begin formal legal proceedings. Authorities confirmed that further action will proceed in accordance with Thai immigration law, though they have not released additional details regarding the specific length of his overstay or whether any further charges may be filed.

The case highlights the important role that public reporting plays in prompting police investigations and maintaining safety within residential communities. It also underscores the continued enforcement of Thailand’s immigration regulations, particularly those relating to visa overstays, as authorities work to ensure that all foreign nationals residing in the kingdom maintain valid legal status.

Local media reports indicate that officials have not released further information about the case at this time. The suspect remains in custody and is subject to ongoing legal proceedings under the Immigration Act as the matter moves through the justice system.

-Thailand News (TN)