Thailand to Raise International Passenger Fee by More Than 50% Starting June 2026

BANGKOK — Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Friday that the passenger service charge (PSC) for outbound international travelers will increase to 1,120 baht per person from the current 730 baht, effective June 20, 2026. The 53 percent hike will apply across all six airports operated by the company: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. The domestic passenger fee will remain unchanged at 130 baht, AOT confirmed.

Fees for airlines to be lifted at 5 airports

The Civil Aviation Board approved the adjustment on December 3, 2025, according to AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong, who addressed the media on Friday to outline the rationale behind the decision. Studies used to support the increase indicate that the PSC, which is included in the final price of flight tickets, accounts for only a small proportion compared with airfare and other travel expenses. As such, the fee adjustment is not expected to significantly affect passengers’ overall travel decisions, she said.

AOT projects that the increase will generate approximately 13 billion baht in additional revenue for fiscal year 2027. These funds will be allocated as investment capital for future infrastructure projects, with a key focus on the development of a new South Terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a massive undertaking valued at more than 200 billion baht.

The company stressed that revenue from the higher PSC is intended to help improve its cost structure, reduce reliance on borrowing and interest burdens, and strengthen financial resilience rather than maximize profit. AOT also noted that more than 90 percent of airports worldwide levy fees on both departing and transit or transfer passengers, while Thailand remains among a small minority of approximately five percent that charges only departing passengers, thus limiting long-term revenue potential.

Critics Question Value for Money

Although AOT maintains that the PSC increase aligns with international practice, the announcement has drawn sharp criticism from industry observers who question whether passengers will receive commensurate value for the higher fee.

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Samart Ratchapolsitte publicly questioned the rise, arguing that the key issue is not the size of the increase but what passengers would receive in return. He pointed out that after the adjustment, the fee at Suvarnabhumi would exceed that at many of the world’s top-rated hubs, despite Suvarnabhumi ranking only 39th in the latest Skytrax airport ratings.

Samart cited indicative PSC levels at leading international airports for comparison: Singapore’s Changi Airport charges approximately 1,600 baht, Doha’s Hamad International and Tokyo Haneda charge around 600 baht, Seoul Incheon charges 370 baht, Tokyo Narita charges 640 baht, and Hong Kong International charges 800 baht.

“If travelers pay at global levels, what service level will they get?” he asked, highlighting the discrepancy between fees and service quality rankings.

The former deputy leader warned that the hike could push up airfares on low-cost routes by seven to ten percent on typical four- to five-hour flights priced between 4,000 and 5,000 baht. This increase could potentially erode Thailand’s price competitiveness as a tourist destination and divert visitors to cheaper alternatives in the region. The broader concern, he suggested, is the long-term impact on Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.

Samart argued that PSC revenue should be transparently channelled into tangible service upgrades that passengers can clearly see and experience. He listed specific improvements that travelers would expect in return for higher fees: shorter queues at immigration and security checkpoints, faster baggage handling systems, adequate seating and restroom facilities throughout terminals, reliable high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, and fully functional self check-in kiosks and biometric systems. These should be accompanied by enhanced security measures and expanded infrastructure to relieve persistent congestion at peak travel times.

“If passengers can clearly see improvements, I believe most are willing to pay,” Samart concluded. “In short, higher prices are not the problem, provided they deliver value for passengers.”

AOT has indicated that it will proceed with the implementation as planned, with the new fee structure taking effect in June 2026, giving airlines and passengers more than one year to prepare for the adjustment.

