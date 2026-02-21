Manhunt Underway in Phang Nga After Deadly Shooting Forces Four Schools to Close

PHANG NGA — A massive manhunt is underway in Kuraburi district following a deadly shooting spree Friday morning that left one man dead and prompted the closure of four local schools as a precautionary measure, police confirmed.

Briton Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Thai Wife in Maha Sarakham

Authorities were alerted to the shooting at approximately 8:20 a.m. in Kura sub-district, where officers discovered the body of 64-year-old Halim Tohmad, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police reports.

The alleged shooter, identified as 50-year-old Prapas Boonsen, also known locally as “Lon,” fled the scene on a motorcycle, triggering an immediate search operation by law enforcement.

Security camera footage from the victim’s residence captured the harrowing moments of the attack. The footage shows Prapas arriving at the victim’s house at around 7:30 a.m., walking to the back of the victim’s truck, and firing three shots at him. The victim’s wife, who was holding their grandchild at the time, fled the scene with the child after hearing the gunshots, while two neighbors rushed to provide assistance, Thai PBS reported.

Following the initial killing, Prapas is believed to have continued his violent rampage. At approximately 9:30 a.m., authorities reported that he had fired a shot at the home of a local assistant village head. He then returned to his own residence and fired six shots into the air before proceeding to shoot at a friend’s house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from these subsequent attacks.

Witnesses have suggested that the gunman may have been suffering from mental disturbance, describing him as having a reputation for being hot-tempered and known to carry weapons in the community.

As the manhunt intensifies, police discovered Prapas’s motorcycle abandoned in a forested area near Khao Nuey, approximately five kilometers from the original crime scene. In a nearby hut where the suspect had stayed in the past, officers also found an unregistered firearm, though it remains unclear whether this weapon was used in the shootings.

Four schools in Phang Nga province were ordered to close today following a deadly shooting in Kuraburi district this morning. Local police were alerted at about 8.20am to a shooting in the Kura sub-district, where they discovered the body of a 64-year-old man, identified as… pic.twitter.com/w6yfKeJsbo — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) February 20, 2026

Schools Closed as Precaution

In response to the ongoing threat posed by the suspect still being at large, local authorities made the decision to suspend classes at four schools in the district: Bang Wa, Ban Triam, Ban Suan Mai, and Dalis Salam. Classes are expected to resume on Monday, provided the situation has returned to normal and the suspect has been apprehended.

In a statement posted on social media, Bang Wa School explained the closure, citing the shooting incident and the continued danger to public safety. The school emphasized that the decision was made to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff. Parents were advised to monitor updates via the school’s official Facebook page and class communication channels for further information regarding the situation.

Education Minister Urges Nationwide Vigilance

Meanwhile, Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has issued a urgent call to all educational institutions across the country to increase safety measures, both inside and around school premises. Her directive comes in the wake of not only this incident but also following the recent tragedy at a school in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, where a school principal was killed in a separate shooting incident earlier this month .

The minister emphasized the critical need to be vigilant regarding behavioral signs that might suggest potential copycat incidents, a concern that has grown following the high-profile nature of recent school-related violence. She called on all schools to review their emergency preparedness plans, thoroughly assess their security systems, maintain open coordination with parents, and closely monitor the mental well-being of their students.

Amulet Trader Arrested After Deadly Shooting at Nakhon Pathom Concert Restaurant

Authorities continue to search for Prapas, urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact local police immediately. The investigation remains ongoing as the community remains on edge awaiting the suspect’s capture.

-Thailand News (TN)