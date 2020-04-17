Government to Consider Easing Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week: CCSA





BANGKOK, April 17 (TNA) — The government will next week consider easing restrictions that have been imposed to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against quick transition.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that people were asking the government to ease disease control measures as the number of new COVID-19 patients was increasing at a slower rate and they had economic problems.

TNA

