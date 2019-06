BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – King Power Group won two bidding contests to operate both duty-free shopping and commercial areas at Suvarnabhumi airport.

In the morning King Power won a bidding contest for the duty-free shopping zone at the airport and in the afternoon successfully vied for another contract to operate commercial areas there.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

