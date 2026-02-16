Songkran Safe: Cambodia’s UNESCO Bid for Maha Songkran Poses No Threat to Thailand’s Listing

BANGKOK – Thailand’s traditional Songkran festival remains secure in its UNESCO recognition despite Cambodia’s recent application to list its own Khmer New Year, “Moha Sangkranta Chnam Thmey,” as an intangible cultural heritage, officials confirmed.

Yuthika Isarangkura na Ayutthaya, Director-General of the Cultural Promotion Department, addressed concerns following Cambodia’s submission, explaining that UNESCO listings do not grant exclusivity to any single nation when similar cultural traditions exist across multiple countries.

She cited the case of Myanmar’s traditional New Year, “Ata Thingyan,” celebrated in April, and other Southeast Asian nations whose New Year festivals have received UNESCO recognition without conflict.

“Cambodia, as a member of the UNESCO Convention, has every right to apply for recognition of its traditional Khmer New Year,“Yuthika stated.” The listing of one country’s culture does not preclude the existence of similar traditions elsewhere.”

Thailand’s own Songkran festival was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2023, following a rigorous evaluation process.

Thailand’s UNESCO Heritage Listings

Thailand became a party to the UNESCO Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage on June 10, 2016. To date, the kingdom has secured UNESCO recognition for six cultural elements:

Khon masked dance drama (2018)

Nuad Thai (Thai traditional massage) (2019)

Nora dance drama of southern Thailand (2021)

Songkran festival (2023)

Tom Yum Kung soup (2024)

Kebaya (2024) – jointly proposed with Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei. The kebaya is a traditional form of figure-hugging blouse and skirt worn by women in these Southeast Asian nations.

Officials emphasized that the simultaneous recognition of similar cultural practices across borders reflects UNESCO’s commitment to safeguarding diverse cultural expressions rather than endorsing proprietary claims. The department urged the public not to view Cambodia’s application as a challenge to Thailand’s cultural heritage.

