Inmate Dies of Mpox at Bangkok Prison, Dozens Monitored

BANGKOK – A 44-year-old male inmate with underlying health conditions including HIV has died of mpox (monkeypox) at Thonburi Remand Prison, with approximately 100 other inmates and personnel now under observation, health authorities confirmed.

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, reported that the inmate died on February 11 at the Medical Correctional Institution in Chatuchak district.

The inmate was admitted to Thonburi Remand Prison on January 20 with existing wounds on his leg. He subsequently developed fever and a body rash, leading to his transfer to the Medical Correctional Institution. The patient was also living with HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis, and had not been receiving treatment—resulting in severe immunodeficiency that caused unusually serious mpox symptoms, the Bangkok Post reported.

“Although doctors did their best to save him, his condition worsened and he died on Feb 11,” Dr Montien stated.

Medical professionals believe the inmate contracted mpox before entering the prison, and the severity of his illness was exacerbated by the lack of HIV treatment.

Following confirmation of the case, disease control and correctional officials isolated 32 inmates who had been housed in the same prison area. The facility underwent thorough cleaning, and infected waste was properly disposed of.

Nineteen individuals classified as high-risk received post-exposure prophylaxis, while approximately 80 others remain under close observation. Dr Niti Hetanurak, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, confirmed that no close contacts have shown mpox symptoms and the situation remains under control.

Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, noted that while most people recover from mpox within two to four weeks, the disease poses greater risks to young children, immunocompromised individuals including those with HIV, cancer patients undergoing treatment, and organ transplant recipients.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and implement preventive measures within the correctional facility.

-Thailand News (TN)