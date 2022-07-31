Chiang Mai Airport
Chiang Mai International Airport
Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) is one of the five international airports under the responsibility of the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT). As Chiang Mai International Airport is the major gateway to the scenic beauty and rich culture of northern Thailand, it plays an important role in promoting travel and tourism throughout the northern region. Today, 9 airlines service the airport and more than 2,000,000 passengers, 15,000 flights and 16,000 tons of cargo are handled at this airport.
Location
Located at longitude 98° 57′ 58″ and latitude 18° 46′ 18″, 1,035 feet above sea level, Chiang Mai International Airport is 4 kms southwest of downtown Chiang Mai.
Airport Facts
ICAO:VTCC – IATA:CNX
Service time of airport 06.00 a.m. – 11.30 p.m.
Runway 18/36, 3,100 metres long and 45 metres wide
Accommodation capacity 24 flights per hour
Characteristics asphaltic concrete
Durability PCN 75/F/D/X/T
Taxiway 6
Apron Area : 85,996 m²
Aircraft parking stands: There are 16 parking stands provided for aircraft at CNX which are 2 parking stands with contact gate / 14 remote parking bays.
Contact Information
The central phone number is
Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Information counter
Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2100, 2101
Security center
Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2111
First aid room
Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2220
Hotel Association Counter
Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2129
Post office
Tel
05-327-7382
Immigration
Tel
05-328-2537 , 05-327-7510
Customs
Tel
05-327-7695
© www.adventureinthailand.com
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.