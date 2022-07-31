















Chiang Mai International Airport

Information about Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand.

Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) is one of the five international airports under the responsibility of the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT). As Chiang Mai International Airport is the major gateway to the scenic beauty and rich culture of northern Thailand, it plays an important role in promoting travel and tourism throughout the northern region. Today, 9 airlines service the airport and more than 2,000,000 passengers, 15,000 flights and 16,000 tons of cargo are handled at this airport.

Location

Located at longitude 98° 57′ 58″ and latitude 18° 46′ 18″, 1,035 feet above sea level, Chiang Mai International Airport is 4 kms southwest of downtown Chiang Mai.

Airport Facts

ICAO:VTCC – IATA:CNX

Service time of airport 06.00 a.m. – 11.30 p.m.

Runway 18/36, 3,100 metres long and 45 metres wide

Accommodation capacity 24 flights per hour

Characteristics asphaltic concrete

Durability PCN 75/F/D/X/T

Taxiway 6

Apron Area : 85,996 m²

Aircraft parking stands: There are 16 parking stands provided for aircraft at CNX which are 2 parking stands with contact gate / 14 remote parking bays.

Contact Information

The central phone number is

Tel

05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Information counter

Tel

05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Ext. 2100, 2101

Security center

Tel

05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Ext. 2111

First aid room

Tel

05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Ext. 2220

Hotel Association Counter

Tel

05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Ext. 2129

Post office

Tel

05-327-7382

Immigration

Tel

05-328-2537 , 05-327-7510

Customs

Tel

05-327-7695

