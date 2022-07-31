August 1, 2022

Chiang Mai Airport

1 day ago TN
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall. Photo: Rinto Jiang.







Information about Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand.

Chiang Mai International Airport

Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX) is one of the five international airports under the responsibility of the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT). As Chiang Mai International Airport is the major gateway to the scenic beauty and rich culture of northern Thailand, it plays an important role in promoting travel and tourism throughout the northern region. Today, 9 airlines service the airport and more than 2,000,000 passengers, 15,000 flights and 16,000 tons of cargo are handled at this airport.

Location

Located at longitude 98° 57′ 58″ and latitude 18° 46′ 18″, 1,035 feet above sea level, Chiang Mai International Airport is 4 kms southwest of downtown Chiang Mai.

Airport Facts

ICAO:VTCC – IATA:CNX
Service time of airport 06.00 a.m. – 11.30 p.m.
Runway 18/36, 3,100 metres long and 45 metres wide

Accommodation capacity 24 flights per hour
Characteristics asphaltic concrete
Durability PCN 75/F/D/X/T

Taxiway 6
Apron Area : 85,996 m²
Aircraft parking stands: There are 16 parking stands provided for aircraft at CNX which are 2 parking stands with contact gate / 14 remote parking bays.

Contact Information

The central phone number is

Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19

Information counter

Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2100, 2101

Security center

Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2111

First aid room

Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2220

Hotel Association Counter

Tel
05-327-0222-33 , 05-320-3300-19
Ext. 2129

Post office

Tel
05-327-7382

Immigration

Tel
05-328-2537 , 05-327-7510

Customs

Tel
05-327-7695

© www.adventureinthailand.com



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: ,

More Stories

Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

Wat Si Khun Mueang in Nong Bua Lam Phu

1 day ago TN
Wat Pa Phu Kon in Udon Thani

Wat Pa Phu Kon, Udon Thani

1 day ago TN
Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot) in Koh Muk

Emerald Cave (Tham Morakot), Koh Muk

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Town of Luang Prabang, Laos

5 Killed in Thai Tour Bus Accident in Laos

11 hours ago TN
Phuket Nightlife

Customer shot dead outside Phuket pub

12 hours ago TN
Busy street in Pattaya

56-year-old bottle scavenger found dead in front of abandoned convenience store in Pattaya

12 hours ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

One dead, one injured in Phuket Town night club shooting after clubgoer allegedly attacks guard with a sword

12 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

House Committee Reviews Air Force Appeal for F-35 Jets

12 hours ago TN