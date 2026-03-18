Truckers End Laem Chabang Rally, Vow to Keep Pressing Government on Fuel Crisis

CHONBURI — Transport operators who gathered near Laem Chabang Port on Wednesday have dispersed following a symbolic truck convoy aimed at forcing the government to take immediate action against soaring fuel prices and domestic shortages that are paralyzing the logistics industry.

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The Land Transport Federation of Thailand mobilized more than 1,000 trucks along Sukhumvit Road, creating intermittent congestion on inbound routes to Chon Buri and Pattaya. Officers from Laem Chabang police station and the Highway Police were deployed to manage traffic flow and assist motorists caught in the delays.

At approximately 12:30pm, the convoy proceeded toward the entrance of Laem Chabang Port in a symbolic procession, demanding that the government accelerate solutions to problems crippling the transport sector and affecting the wider public, according to Manager Online.

Thongyoo Khongkhan, president of the federation, explained that the gathering was intended to demonstrate the tangible impact of high fuel prices and shortages that have plagued operators since the Middle East conflict disrupted global oil markets. He stressed that truck drivers and logistics companies are experiencing the crisis firsthand while government assurances ring hollow.

The federation leader called on authorities to implement price caps at refineries, depots and retail pumps, and to adopt concrete measures for better management of domestic fuel reserves. He noted that without intervention, the situation will continue deteriorating.

Unaddressed Petitions and Contradictory Messaging

Mr Thongyoo revealed that the federation had previously submitted a formal petition to the government, but no meaningful progress had been made on their demands. He pointed out a disconnect between official statements and on-the-ground reality, noting that government assurances of sufficient fuel supplies contradict the struggles faced by truck operators attempting to secure affordable diesel.

🇹🇭 Transport operators who gathered near Laem Chabang Port on Wednesday have dispersed after staging a symbolic truck convoy to press the government to urgently tackle soaring fuel prices and domestic shortages. The Land Transport Federation of Thailand mobilized more than 1,000… — SEA Energy News (@SEAEnergyNews) March 18, 2026

Criticism of Pricing Mechanisms

The transport leader also raised concerns about Thailand’s oil pricing structure, particularly the reliance on Singapore market benchmarks to determine domestic depot prices. He suggested this mechanism may contribute to price volatility and inflate costs for logistics operators. Mr Thongyoo implied that refiners, retailers and intermediaries could be capitalizing on the current situation while end users suffer.

“Those positioned in the middle appear to be benefiting while transport operators and the public bear the burden,” he stated, calling for greater transparency in how fuel prices are calculated and transmitted through the supply chain.

Ongoing Pressure

Despite dispersing from Wednesday’s rally, the group affirmed their commitment to continue pressing for action until the government introduces clear and measurable measures to resolve the crisis. The federation has not ruled out additional demonstrations should their concerns remain unaddressed.

The protest underscores mounting frustration within Thailand’s transport sector, which has been severely impacted by rising fuel costs and supply uncertainties stemming from global geopolitical tensions. Industry leaders warn that without government intervention, escalating logistics expenses will inevitably translate into higher consumer prices across the economy.

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Wednesday’s demonstration concluded peacefully with no reports of violence or property damage, though traffic disruptions persisted throughout the morning. Authorities have indicated they will maintain dialogue with transport leaders to prevent future disruptions while government agencies evaluate potential responses to the sector’s grievances.

-Thailand News (TN)