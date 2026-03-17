Nakhon Phanom Temple Halts Cremations Amid Fuel Restrictions

NAKHON PHANOM – A prominent temple in northeastern Thailand has suspended cremation services due to a regional fuel shortage, as local gas stations implement strict rationing measures that prevent religious institutions from securing adequate fuel supplies for funeral rites.

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Wat Mahathat, a major religious site in Mueang district of Nakhon Phanom province, announced a temporary closure of its crematorium after being unable to secure enough diesel to operate its pollution-free furnace system. The temple confirmed reports circulating on social media that it had temporarily stopped accepting bodies and closed its crematorium as of March 15, 2026.

Phra Khru Samu Kittichai Sukwattano, the temple’s vice-abbot and assistant ecclesiastical provincial chief of Nakhon Phanom, explained that the temple had issued an official announcement through its Facebook page detailing the suspension. The temple’s cremation furnace, an environmentally friendly system operating on both oil and electricity, requires approximately 90 litres of fuel per cremation at a cost of about 3,000 baht per service.

Previously, the temple could maintain reserves of up to 100 litres of fuel. However, local gas stations have now capped individual purchases at 500 baht per transaction and refused to sell fuel in containers or gallon drums. These restrictions make it impossible for the temple to refill its onsite storage tanks and guarantee enough fuel when bodies arrive for cremation.

“If the temple does not have fuel stored in the tank, we cannot guarantee that there will be enough fuel for a cremation. Therefore, we have had to temporarily suspend cremation services and close the crematorium until the fuel situation returns to normal,” Phra Khru Samu Kittichai stated.

A major temple in Nakhon Phanom has temporarily suspended cremation services after running out of fuel needed to operate its environmentally friendly cremation furnace. Wat Mahathat said local petrol stations have restricted fuel sales and refuse to fill containers, preventing… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) March 16, 2026

The deputy abbot noted that if families organising funeral ceremonies can provide the fuel themselves, the temple would still be able to conduct cremations. However, they may face the same difficulty purchasing fuel from petrol stations under the current restrictions.

Wat Mahathat plays an important social role in the province, regularly providing cremation services for unclaimed bodies, averaging at least ten per month. The crisis heavily impacts the destitute who rely on the temple’s charitable services. If the situation continues for an extended period, it could significantly affect local residents, especially poor families who depend on the temple for affordable funeral rites.

The temple has therefore appealed to provincial authorities and relevant agencies to help coordinate with petrol station operators, requesting special permission for the temple to purchase fuel in containers of around 90 litres per cremation. “If the temple brings containers to buy fuel itself, petrol stations refuse to sell it. We hope relevant authorities can help explain the situation to fuel station operators so the temple can continue its duty and reduce the impact on local residents,” Phra Khru Samu Kittichai said.

Wider Impact on Emergency Services

The fuel crunch has also spread to northern Thailand, with several stations in Chiang Mai displaying “Out of Stock” signs. Sahachat Limcharoenpakdee, chairman of the Phetkasem Foundation, reported that the 500 baht purchase limit is crippling emergency response efforts. Rescue vehicles often travel 40 kilometres per trip, and the current fuel cap allows a single ambulance to respond to only two to three emergency cases per day, compared to a typical average of ten cases. The foundation is now seeking sympathy and special exemptions for medical and rescue vehicles to ensure public safety.

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The fuel shortages affecting Thailand are part of a broader crisis hitting Southeast Asia due to disruptions in oil imports from the Middle East following the escalation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz—a strategic waterway carrying about one-fifth of the world’s oil. Thailand is heavily dependent on fuel imports from the region, and the ongoing conflict has severely limited supplies . Similar issues have been reported in neighbouring countries, with over 400 fuel depots and stations in Cambodia remaining closed due to new stock delays, and Myanmar implementing an alternate-day driving rationing system for private vehicles.

-Thailand News (TN)