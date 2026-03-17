Foreign Man in Chiang Mai Steals Police Motorbike, Jumps into River

CHIANG MAI – A dramatic police chase unfolded in Chiang Mai on March 16 when a foreign man allegedly stole a police motorcycle from Suan Dok Temple and later jumped into the Ping River to escape arrest, triggering an extensive search operation that has so far failed to locate the suspect.

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The incident began when the unidentified foreign national reportedly took a police motorcycle from the temple grounds, prompting officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station to give chase. The suspect led authorities along Mahidol Road toward the 5th Army Area Bridge in the Pa Daet subdistrict, where the pursuit reached its climax.

Upon reaching the bridge, the man abandoned the motorcycle and made a split-second decision to leap into the Ping River below, disappearing from view and leaving police scrambling to locate him. Rescue teams from multiple foundations in the province joined officers in searching the river for more than an hour, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Despite the intensive search operation, the man remains missing, and authorities have yet to determine his nationality or establish a motive for the theft. Police suspect he may be hiding in the vicinity rather than having drowned or managed to escape downstream, as search teams have continued to comb the area for any sign of the fugitive.

The incident has raised concerns about security protocols surrounding police equipment and highlighted the challenges law enforcement faces when dealing with unpredictable offenders. Authorities have not released any further details about the suspect’s identity or description, and it remains unclear how the individual gained access to the police motorcycle in the first place.

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Police are expected to intensify security measures and continue their investigation, focusing on identifying the suspect swiftly and determining what led to the unusual chain of events. The case serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of such crimes and the difficulties officers encounter when pursuing suspects in urban environments with multiple escape routes.

-Thailand News (TN)