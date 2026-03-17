British Tourist Found Dead in Concrete Drainage Near Phuket Beach

PHUKET — Police in Phuket are investigating the death of a British tourist whose body was found in a concrete drainage system near Bang Tao Beach on March 14, with circumstances surrounding the incident remaining unclear as authorities await post-mortem results.

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The victim has been identified as J. W., a British national whose body was discovered face-down in stagnant water at approximately 12:30pm by a Myanmar worker harvesting vegetables in the area. The worker immediately alerted authorities to the grim discovery.

When police arrived at the scene, Wright was found barefoot and wearing a grey shirt with black trousers. His body had begun to bloat, suggesting it had been submerged for some time before discovery. Investigators found his iPhone on the bank nearby, while a hotel key card discovered in his pocket linked him to a hotel in Bang Tao.

Police confirmed that Wright had checked into the hotel alone and was scheduled to check out on March 13. However, hotel staff later reported that he never returned to the property. CCTV footage reportedly showed the tourist appearing restless outside the hotel shortly before leaving the premises, with his movements on camera later appearing to lead toward the area where his body was eventually discovered.

Initial police examinations found no visible signs of assault on the body. Officers also searched Wright’s hotel room and reported no indications of forced entry, disturbance, or suspicious activity, according to investigators.

Authorities stated that the case is being treated as an unexplained death while investigations continue. Police are working to piece together Wright’s final movements and determine how he ended up in the drainage system near the beach.

Officials have also been in contact with relevant authorities as part of standard procedures when foreign nationals die in Thailand. Cases involving tourists require coordination with embassies and local officials while investigations proceed.

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The body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full post-mortem examination. Investigators stated that the autopsy will determine the exact cause of death and whether drugs or other substances may have played a role in the incident. Police said further details will depend on the results of the autopsy and ongoing enquiries as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the British tourist’s death.

-Thailand News (TN)