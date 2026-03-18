Thailand Allows 24-Hour Fuel Deliveries to Ease Nationwide Shortages

BANGKOK — Oil tankers will be permitted to operate around the clock for one month under special government measures aimed at accelerating fuel deliveries to petrol stations across the country and alleviating crippling shortages that have left many pumps dry.

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Interior Permanent Secretary Orasit Samphantharat announced today that he has instructed all provincial governors to coordinate with traffic police to ensure that fuel tankers can operate 24 hours a day as an exceptional case, without being stopped or restricted during normal curfew hours.

The emergency measure comes in response to growing chaos at petrol stations nationwide, where long queues and empty pumps have become commonplace as motorists rush to refill their vehicles amid fears of escalating petrol and diesel shortages and possible price hikes. Panic buying has exacerbated the situation, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of scarcity.

Unlike private cars, public buses or taxis, trucks are normally allowed on the roads only during specific hours of the day to ease traffic congestion and reduce wear on infrastructure. These long-standing restrictions have prevented oil tankers from increasing the frequency of deliveries to petrol stations, hampering efforts to replenish depleted supplies.

The one-month exemption allows tankers to make deliveries at any time, day or night, significantly increasing their capacity to transport fuel from depots and refineries to retail outlets struggling to meet demand. Authorities hope the around-the-clock operations will quickly restore normal fuel availability and calm public anxiety.

The decision reflects growing government concern over the fuel crisis, which has been triggered by global oil market disruptions following the escalation of the Middle East conflict and exacerbated by domestic logistical bottlenecks. The measure is intended as a temporary solution while longer-term strategies are developed to address supply chain vulnerabilities.

Provincial governors have been directed to work closely with local traffic police to implement the exemption smoothly and ensure that tanker drivers can operate without unnecessary delays or interference. The Interior Ministry emphasized that public safety remains a priority and that tanker operators must still adhere to all other traffic regulations.

The announcement has been welcomed by transport operators and fuel retailers, who have been struggling to maintain supplies amid surging demand. However, industry representatives caution that while the 24-hour delivery exemption will help, more comprehensive measures may be needed to address underlying supply issues and stabilize prices.

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The fuel shortages affecting Thailand are part of a broader regional crisis, with neighboring countries also experiencing disruptions in oil imports due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Thailand’s heavy dependence on imported fuel has left it particularly vulnerable to global market volatility.

-Thailand News (TN)