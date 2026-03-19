British Tourist Dies, Girlfriend Fights for Life After Alleged Drink Spiking in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A tragic incident has shaken the travel community after a 38-year-old British tourist died and his girlfriend was left fighting for her life following an alleged drink spiking in the Thai capital, raising urgent questions about tourist safety and prompting a police investigation, agencies reported.

Public Alert Issued Over Methanol-Tainted Alcohol

Tom Pardhy, a well-known yoga teacher and music promoter from East London, passed away suddenly after the couple’s drinks were reportedly tampered with on March 6. His girlfriend, Naomi Raksha, suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead multiple times before being revived by medical staff. She is now recovering in a rehabilitation centre, grappling with both physical trauma and the devastating loss of her partner.

The couple had been travelling through Thailand for six weeks, documenting what his family later described as “truly the happiest” period of his life, before tragedy struck in the bustling capital.

A Nightmare Unfolds

According to Naomi’s mother, Heather Brown, who has since flown to Thailand to be with her daughter, the couple were “given spiked drinks in Bangkok”. Naomi was rushed to hospital in a blue tuk-tuk, her mother revealed on social media, as precious minutes ticked away in the frantic race to save her life.

Once at the hospital, Naomi’s condition deteriorated dramatically. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was clinically dead multiple times before medical teams managed to revive her. She was placed on life support in intensive care, intubated and fighting for survival.

Roughly 24 hours later, the devastating news emerged that Tom had been found unresponsive and could not be saved. His family described his death as “sudden, accidental and unexpected” in an emotional Instagram post signed by his mother Joanna, sister Alex, and Naomi herself.

A British man has died on holiday in Thailand after a suspected drink-spiking incident, while his girlfriend remains hospitalised. Tom Pardhy, 38, a music event organiser from London, died on March 6 in Bangkok. His partner, Naomi Raksha, 31, was taken into intensive care and… pic.twitter.com/iWxOLSWrxk — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) March 18, 2026

A Love Story Remembered

In a powerful social media post from her hospital bed, Naomi spoke of the man she lost: “On the morning of March 6 in Bangkok, my life changed in a way I never could have imagined. I suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead multiple times before slipping into a coma. By every medical measure, the odds of surviving weren’t in my favour — yet somehow, I am still here.”

She described Tom as her “best friend, my biggest fan, my rock, my confidant, my teammate — my guy. I loved him like I’ve never loved anything before and the past six weeks we had together were magic. That’s what I’m holding onto to get through this.”

His family paid tribute to a man who touched countless lives: “He was an absolute beacon of light in his East London community and beyond. From the festival circuit to his beloved yoga community, we know he will be dearly missed by so many.”

Community Rallies in Support

A GoFundMe page established by Naomi’s brother, Jonathan Raksha, has raised thousands of pounds to cover mounting medical expenses and support her recovery journey. The page details how Naomi is now “in a treatment centre recovering physically, mentally & spiritually” while processing the trauma of losing her partner.

It is believed Tom’s cremation will take place on March 19 at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, a final farewell in the country where he spent his last weeks in happiness.

Official Response and Concerns

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has confirmed it is supporting Tom’s family and maintaining contact with local authorities. An FCDO spokesperson stated: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Thai police have been approached for comment regarding the incident, though no official statement has been released regarding any investigation into the alleged drink spiking.

Women Accused of Drugging Farangs with Xanax-Spiked Breasts

The tragedy has cast a shadow over Thailand’s tourism industry and raised serious concerns about traveller safety, particularly the risks of drink spiking in nightlife destinations. It serves as a devastating reminder of the importance of vigilance when consuming drinks in unfamiliar environments, though for this young couple, the warning comes far too late.

-Thailand News (TN)