Large anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday







Various groups of anti-government protesters, in and on hundreds of cars and motorcycles, gathered at Bangkok’s the Democracy Monument, in the Ratchaprasong commercial district and on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway this morning (Sunday), in a huge demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The so-called “car mob” demonstration saw the gathering together of well-known leaders of anti-government and anti-establishment groups, such as Nattawut Saikua, former secretary-general of the now defunct United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) or the Red-Shirt movement, Ratsadon leaders Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Anon Nampa, Chatupat Boonpatthararaksa, aka Pai Daodin of the “Thalu Fah” group, Sombat Boon-ngarmanong of Sombat Tour and Piyarat “Toto” Chongthep, leader of the We Volunteer (Wevo) guards.

