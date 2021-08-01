  • August 1, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Large anti-government demonstration…

Large anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday

Large anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday

Traffic jam on Sathorn Road in Bangkok. Photo: Khalid Belhaji / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.



Various groups of anti-government protesters, in and on hundreds of cars and motorcycles, gathered at Bangkok’s the Democracy Monument, in the Ratchaprasong commercial district and on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway this morning (Sunday), in a huge demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The so-called “car mob” demonstration saw the gathering together of well-known leaders of anti-government and anti-establishment groups, such as Nattawut Saikua, former secretary-general of the now defunct United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) or the Red-Shirt movement, Ratsadon leaders Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Anon Nampa, Chatupat Boonpatthararaksa, aka Pai Daodin of the “Thalu Fah” group, Sombat Boon-ngarmanong of Sombat Tour and Piyarat “Toto” Chongthep, leader of the We Volunteer (Wevo) guards.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Media Organizations Demand Freedom of Expression
News

Media Organizations Demand Freedom of Expression

July 31, 2021
PM says ‘sorry’ over COVID losses, hints at semi-lockdown extension in ‘Dark Red’ zone
News

PM says ‘sorry’ over COVID losses, hints...

July 30, 2021
Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops see worst trade in years
Bangkok

Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops...

July 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.