Taxi Motorbike Riders Appear to Attack Foreigner in Phuket

Three taxi motorbike riders appeared to attack a foreigner near a taxi stall in Patong, according to a viral social media video.

A dash cam video from a car went viral on social media on Monday morning (July 15th). The incident was near a shopping mall on the Ratcha Uthit 200 Pi Road.

The video shows three currently unidentified taxi motorbike riders wearing blue taxi jackets who were appearing to kick a male foreigner who was lying on the road. A woman nearby came down from a motorbike to help him.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

