Pattaya Police Raid Party, Arrest 10 People for Drug Use

A combined team of officers from the Nongprue Police Station, Pattaya Tourist Police, and Banglamung District Administration raided a restaurant in Pattaya and arrested 10 people for alleged drug use.

Udon Thani Police Bust Illegal Drug Party With 31 Individuals in Student Uniforms

The raid was carried out at 01:06 AM on July 15th, 2024. Over 50 officers raided the party arranged at the restaurant (name withheld pending further investigation) on Soi Khao Talo, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, following a tip-off from concerned citizens.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News