Blackpink’s Lisa announces official launch of LLOUD Entertainment Company

BANGKOK (NNT) – Taking the next step in her career, Lalisa Manobal, also known as ‘Lisa,’ has officially declared the establishment of her own artist management company, named LLOUD. This announcement follows her decision to part ways with her former agency, YG Entertainment, sparking widespread curiosity about whether she would sign with a globally recognized international agency or opt to create her own company.

On February 8, 2024, Lisa introduced her music label under the name “LLOUD,” positioning it as a platform for music and entertainment under her ownership.

Lisa conveyed on Instagram, “Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

