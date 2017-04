PHUKET: An unidentified young man speeding on the Thepsrisin Bridge, on the outskirts of Phuket Town near Saphan Hin, has died in hospital from serious injuries sustained when his motorbike collided with a palm tree at high speed at about 1pm today (April 17).

Phuket City Police officers together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the crash scene to find the young man lying unconscious on the road, bleeding profusely.

Eakkapop Thongtub