A New Zealand man was found dead in his town house in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district on Monday night, in what police believe was a suicide.

The body of (name removed), 51, was found at about 8.30pm inside his office on the second floor of the property on Soi Sai Mai 54.

His head was covered with a plastic bag and a nitrogen tank was left open in front of the room.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation