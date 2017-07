Some 78 years after its adoption, the Thai national anthem — as well as an accompanying music video — will be brought into the modern era with new sounds and images, but the lyrics will remain unchanged, officials said yesterday.

Ormsin Chivapruck, a minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, said the musical elements of the anthem, including the melody and rhythm, will be enhanced to make it more impactful.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS