Seree Chinabarramee, president of Niche Cars Group, has complained that the country’s leading distributor of supercars has suffered a Bt700-million in lost business opportunities caused by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)’s delayed inspection of its 83 vehicles over the past two months.

The DSI is checking dealers of luxury cars for evading duties after a scandal broke out.

By Angsuma Sridokkham

The Nation