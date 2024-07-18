Thai Airways aircraft at Phuket International airport

Heavy Storms Strike Phuket, Causes Damage and Delays Flights

TN

A heavy storm struck Phuket on Wednesday in the early morning (July 17th) and brought down trees and power poles and flights were delayed.

Phuket Floods Cause Damage, Prompt PM Visit

Strong winds and scattered rain started at 2:00 A.M. and continued for many hours until late morning.

Transformers in many areas exploded and power poles were brought down which caused multiple blackouts. Large trees were brought down and hit parked cars and some houses.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours