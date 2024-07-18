Heavy Storms Strike Phuket, Causes Damage and Delays Flights

A heavy storm struck Phuket on Wednesday in the early morning (July 17th) and brought down trees and power poles and flights were delayed.

Phuket Floods Cause Damage, Prompt PM Visit

Strong winds and scattered rain started at 2:00 A.M. and continued for many hours until late morning.

Transformers in many areas exploded and power poles were brought down which caused multiple blackouts. Large trees were brought down and hit parked cars and some houses.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express