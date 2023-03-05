Another suspect in Chinese-led theft gang nabbed in Chiang Mai

March 5, 2023 TN
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Another member of a Chinese-led gang believed responsible for robbing a compatriot’s luxury car in Pattaya has been arrested in Chiang Mai province after three years on the run.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Namnua, alias Jongchiang Sae Lor, 34, in front of a house in Chai Prakarn district of Chiang Mai on Saturday, said CSD chief Montree Theskhan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

