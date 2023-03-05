Another suspect in Chinese-led theft gang nabbed in Chiang Mai









Another member of a Chinese-led gang believed responsible for robbing a compatriot’s luxury car in Pattaya has been arrested in Chiang Mai province after three years on the run.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Namnua, alias Jongchiang Sae Lor, 34, in front of a house in Chai Prakarn district of Chiang Mai on Saturday, said CSD chief Montree Theskhan.

