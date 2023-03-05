Thai PM Prayut recovering after minor surgery on hand









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s condition has improved and he will be able to return home tomorrow (Monday), after undergoing minor surgery to remove a lymph node from his swollen right hand, performed by doctors at Phramongkutklao Hospital.

Maj-Gen Dr. Thamrongroj Temudom, the hospital’s director, told the media today that doctors initially prescribed anti-biotics to treat condition without success and an MRI scan revealed a problematic lymph node in the hand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

