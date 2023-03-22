Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery









BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the recent discovery of cesium-137 contamination at a factory in Prachin Buri province this week, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has reassured local residents of their safety and instructed authorities to conduct inspections.

According to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the premier ordered relevant agencies to inspect industrial areas and said the government is working quickly to resolve the situation at Kabin Buri.

