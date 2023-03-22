Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha  / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the recent discovery of cesium-137 contamination at a factory in Prachin Buri province this week, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has reassured local residents of their safety and instructed authorities to conduct inspections.

According to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the premier ordered relevant agencies to inspect industrial areas and said the government is working quickly to resolve the situation at Kabin Buri.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Police raids Indian, Thai swindlers preying on American retirees

March 21, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Kasikornbank the Thai Farmers' Bank in Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN