Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Wife to Death in Narathiwat









A Thai police sergeant major was arrested in the southern province of Narathiwat after allegedly shooting his wife to death and injuring her friend.

The outlaw cop was identified as police Sergeant Major Abdulashi bin Mama, 36. He was nabbed by Narathiwat Police in relation to an arrest warrant issued on February 15th by the Narathiwat Provincial Court on charges of premeditated murder and carrying a firearm in public without permission.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





