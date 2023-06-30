Move Forward MP for Bangkok offers public apology for alleged assault

TN June 30, 2023 0
Move Forward constituency MP for Bangkok, Sirin Sanguansin, has offered a public apology following an allegation that he assaulted his girlfriend, saying he is ready to face potential legal consequences and disciplinary action by the party.

In his Facebook post, in response to the formal complaint filed by his girlfriend, known only as “Ae”, with Bo Win police in Si Racha district of Chon Buri, the new MP said he regrets the incident, but attempted to explain his slow response to the allegation, which went viral on social media, complete with images claiming to be of the injured woman.

