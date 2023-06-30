Plan to Build 7.4-billion-baht High-class Cruise Ship Port in Pattaya to be Proposed to Thai Cabinet









The Thai Marine Department is set to propose to the Cabinet to establish the country’s first large-scale international yacht/cruise ship port in Pattaya, worth over 7.4 billion baht.

The mega-project, which will be located near the Bali Hai pier if approved, aims to benefit from the growing popularity of yacht tourism, with over 31.5 million tourists travelling by yachts and cruise ships globally this year and is expected to reach 36 million by 2024, according to Mr. Wannachai Butthongdee, Director of Engineering Division of the Marine Department.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

