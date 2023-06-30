Plan to Build 7.4-billion-baht High-class Cruise Ship Port in Pattaya to be Proposed to Thai Cabinet

TN June 30, 2023 0
Cruise ship SuperStar Virgo in the waters of Patong Beach, Phuket

Cruise ship SuperStar Virgo in the waters of Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Jyi1693. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Thai Marine Department is set to propose to the Cabinet to establish the country’s first large-scale international yacht/cruise ship port in Pattaya, worth over 7.4 billion baht.

Genting Dream cruise liner arrives in Patong for the first time

The mega-project, which will be located near the Bali Hai pier if approved, aims to benefit from the growing popularity of yacht tourism, with over 31.5 million tourists travelling by yachts and cruise ships globally this year and is expected to reach 36 million by 2024, according to Mr. Wannachai Butthongdee, Director of Engineering Division of the Marine Department.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Wall Collapses on 11-year-old Boy in Pattaya Causing Serious Injuries

TN June 29, 2023 0
Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Woman Survives Fall off Parking Building in Pattaya During Quarrel with Girlfriend

TN June 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

510 tonnes of aniline destined for Laos seized at Laem Chabang port

TN June 30, 2023 0
Barricades set on fire in Paris. Gendarmerie deployed after massive riots across France.

Third day of unrest in France: 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire

TN June 30, 2023 0
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s 300 Baht Tourism Fee Postponed Again

TN June 30, 2023 0
Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Fire burns temple in Phitsanulok, one monk injured

TN June 30, 2023 0
Pheu Thai Logo 2021

Pheu Thai Leader Denies Rumours on House Speaker Post

TN June 30, 2023 0