Bangkok student stabs girlfriend to death, survives suicide leap

TN June 30, 2023 0
Min Buri District in Bangkok

Buildings in Min Buri District, Bangkok. Photo: NuCastiel / flickr.




A school student stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend to death in a fit of jealousy before attempting to take his own life by jumping from a housing building in Min Buri district, Bangkok. His suicide attempt failed, leaving him with serious injuries.

Polish man arrested for murder of Ukrainian girlfriend in Bangkok

Police were alerted to the incident at around 9.30pm on Thursday, and they led forensic officers and rescue workers to the Eua Arthorn housing project on Ram Intra Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

