Thailand Confirms No Nipah Virus Cases, Urges Public Vigilance

BANGKOK – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has assured the public that there are no confirmed cases of Nipah virus in humans in Thailand, and that strict surveillance systems have long been in place under the “One Health” framework.

Dr. Jurai Wongsawat, a DDC spokesperson, explained that monitoring is conducted collaboratively with the Livestock Development Department, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and other agencies to track both animal and human health, with a particular focus on symptoms related to meningitis and encephalitis.

Nipah virus is a deadly zoonotic pathogen transmitted primarily by fruit bats (flying foxes). Humans can contract the virus through direct contact with infected animals or consumption of food contaminated by bat saliva, urine, or feces. Human-to-human transmission is possible but usually requires close contact, such as between patients and caregivers.

The World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a high-risk pathogen due to its high fatality rate—between 40% and 75%—and the lack of a vaccine or specific treatment.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has decided to take preventive measures, effective today, to deal with Nipah virus. It will subject all passengers arriving in Thailand from Kolkata, India, to body temperature scanning and require them to complete forms about their health,… pic.twitter.com/sBFdpBETDS — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) January 24, 2026

Currently, India is managing an outbreak in West Bengal, where five cases have been confirmed, including among healthcare workers. About 100 people are under home quarantine, and infected patients are being treated in hospitals in Kolkata.

Dr. Jurai emphasized that Thailand has not implemented special screening measures for arrivals from India, as the outbreak there remains localized and severely ill patients are unlikely to travel.

She advised the public to stay informed but not panic. Those traveling to outbreak-affected regions should avoid contact with sick individuals, consume only safe food, and wear face masks when appropriate.

The DDC continues to monitor the situation closely through its established surveillance networks.

-Thailand News (TN)