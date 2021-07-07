Damage Surveyed at Burnt Plant in Lat Krabang







BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – The burnt factory in Zone 3 at the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate fumed this morning after a fire had damaged the most part of it yesterday evening.

The factory of Floral Manufacturing Group caught fire at about 6pm on July 6. The company produced perfume, shampoo, soap, shower gel and body lotion among other products.

