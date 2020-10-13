October 13, 2020

New Alternative State Quarantine quarantine eyed for short-term visitors

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket. Photo: Luhan Li. CC BY 3.0.


The Ministry of Public Health has proposed a new type of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) that will allow short-term visitors to travel to designated areas during their 14-quarantine period in some selected provinces.

Director-general of the Health Service Support Department, Thares Krassanairawiwong, said a new type of ASQ was being discussed for short-term visitors in the provinces ready to reopen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

