New Alternative State Quarantine quarantine eyed for short-term visitors

New Alternative State Quarantine quarantine eyed for short-term visitors1 min read
The Ministry of Public Health has proposed a new type of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) that will allow short-term visitors to travel to designated areas during their 14-quarantine period in some selected provinces.
Director-general of the Health Service Support Department, Thares Krassanairawiwong, said a new type of ASQ was being discussed for short-term visitors in the provinces ready to reopen.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS