‘We’ll Send Them to Allah Before They Can Do Harm’: Italian Mayor to Terrorists

Any suspected terrorists would be immediately gunned down should they dare shout “Allahu Akbar” in the center of Venice, said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, triggering mixed reactions.

“If someone yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ while running through St Mark’s Square, we’ll gun them down,” he told the audience of the Rimini Meeting, an annual multi-event Catholic festival held every last week of August in the resort city of Rimini.

“A year ago, I said [it will be done] at four steps, now I’m saying it would happen at three,” he added.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International