Thursday, August 24, 2017
Home > News > ‘We’ll Send Them to Allah Before They Can Do Harm’: Italian Mayor to Terrorists

‘We’ll Send Them to Allah Before They Can Do Harm’: Italian Mayor to Terrorists

Gondola in Venice, Italy
TN News 0

Any suspected terrorists would be immediately gunned down should they dare shout “Allahu Akbar” in the center of Venice, said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, triggering mixed reactions.

“If someone yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ while running through St Mark’s Square, we’ll gun them down,” he told the audience of the Rimini Meeting, an annual multi-event Catholic festival held every last week of August in the resort city of Rimini.

“A year ago, I said [it will be done] at four steps, now I’m saying it would happen at three,” he added.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Airways International Boeing 747-400 taking off from Phuket International Airport

NACC seeking more information in Rolls-Royce case

Breaking News

Yingluck Shinawatra to stand first trial on May 19

Breaking News

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand extends condolences to the Emperor of Japan

Leave a Reply