Swiss man, illegally in Thailand, to be deported to face charges of spreading disease

A 42-year-old Swiss man, who was wanted in his home country for intentionally spreading a communicable disease and was captured in Surat Thani’s Koh Samui on March 14, will soon be deported to face prosecution in Switzerland, Tourist Police Bureau deputy head Maj-General Surachet Hakpan told the press on Friday.

The arrest of Swiss national G. E. stemmed from a previous attempt by the Swiss police request to have him arrested in Thailand over a 2013 bank robbery worth 645,000 Swiss francs (about Bt22 million).

By Supachai Phetchthewee
The Nation

