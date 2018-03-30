Friday, March 30, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Moroccan bar pick-up woman on theft charges

Moroccan bar pick-up woman on theft charges

Pattaya Walking Street
TN Pattaya 0

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A Moroccan woman faces theft charges after meeting a Kuwaiti tourist in a bar then going back to his hotel and sleeping with him.

Zrideg Rabia, 32, of Morocco, was detained on charges of theft and three stolen watches – a Rolex, a 5.11 Tactical and Audemars Piguet – recovered, along with a carton of imported cigarettes, a bottle of perfume and other items, Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, chief of Pattaya police, told a news conference on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Boa Constrictor in Thailand

Man Wrapped in Boa Constrictor Causes Confusion on Pattaya Beach

Students at Pa Khanun Charoen Witthaya School

Art Teacher Who Caned 9 Year Old Student Suspended

Breaking News

Russian Attacked for ‘Not Buying Weed’ in Pattaya

Leave a Reply