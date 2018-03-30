Moroccan bar pick-up woman on theft charges

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A Moroccan woman faces theft charges after meeting a Kuwaiti tourist in a bar then going back to his hotel and sleeping with him.

Zrideg Rabia, 32, of Morocco, was detained on charges of theft and three stolen watches – a Rolex, a 5.11 Tactical and Audemars Piguet – recovered, along with a carton of imported cigarettes, a bottle of perfume and other items, Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, chief of Pattaya police, told a news conference on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST