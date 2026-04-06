One Dead, Five Hurt in Phuket Speedboat Explosion

PHUKET — A 23-year-old tour guide died and five others were injured Tuesday when a moored speedboat exploded and caught fire at Ao Makham’s customs pier, officials confirmed. The blast occurred around 11:00 a.m. at Phuket’s deep-sea port, according to Adul Raluekmool of the Phuket Regional Marine Office.

Towed Speedboat Hits Tuk-Tuk Into Massage Parlour, Injuring Several in Phuket

Containment and Rescue

The burning boat was towed away from the pier to open water to contain the blaze, while fireboats were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames. Five people were reported injured in the incident — four men and one woman — and were transported to hospital for treatment. Initially, one man was reported missing.

Body Recovered

At approximately 3:10pm, divers recovered the body of the missing man, identified as Komphet Wandi, a 23-year-old guide. His body was found trapped beneath the wreckage of the sunken speedboat after an extensive search. The body has been brought ashore and sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Speedboat operated by Once Yachting caught fire in Ao Makham Bay off Phuket. The incident occurred on the morning of April 6 near Coco Pier. An explosion onboard the Tequila speedboat triggered a fire. Five crew members (three men and two women) were hospitalized. According… pic.twitter.com/GqmavQXtwT — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) April 6, 2026

Investigation Continues

Authorities from the Phuket provincial forensic office are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire. Officials have not yet released information about the injured victims’ conditions or the type of speedboat involved.

Tour Speedboat Collides with Trawler Off Krabi Coast, One Tourist Killed

The incident marks the latest maritime accident in Phuket, a major tourist destination where speedboats are commonly used to shuttle visitors to nearby islands. For the family and colleagues of Komphet Wandi, a young guide who lost his life doing his job, the tragedy is a devastating reminder of the risks faced by those who work on Thailand’s waters.

-Thailand News (TN)