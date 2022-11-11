November 11, 2022

Monk Arrested in Nan for Sexual Abuse, Another Still at Large

4 hours ago TN
National Museum of Nan

National Museum of Nan. Photo: Ellnik.




BANGKOK, Nov 11 (TNA) – Police arrested Phra Maha Apiwan Apiwanno, aka Luang Phi Ko, for allegedly sexually assaulting minor novices aged not over 15 years as he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Nan provincial court.

Before the arrest, the suspect hid at a hotel on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue in Bangkok. He escaped like his senior monk, Phra Palat Thanes.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



