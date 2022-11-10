Bat eating clip triggers serious health concerns









BANGKOK (NNT) – A viral bat-eating video posted by a Thai content creator has triggered criticism, particularly on health concerns. Health officials have officially responded by warning the general public not to eat or handle bats, which are known to be carriers of many diseases.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) today warned the general public to refrain from eating bats due to health concerns, particularly the transmission of diseases from bats to humans. This advice was made today following a viral video clip on social media platforms showing a Thai woman eating bat soup, which she claims is a delicacy.

The woman in the clip repeatedly said she is not a disease carrier, saying many people also consume this dish.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

