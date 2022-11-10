November 10, 2022

Sniffer Beagle Dog Stops Tourist from Smuggling Smoked Bats at Suvarnabhumi

12 hours ago TN
Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Jarcje.




BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – A tourist tried to smuggle smoked bats and pork into the country but to no avail because an “Inspector Beagle” stopped the attempt at Suvarnabhumi airport, according to the Department of Livestock Development.

DLD director-general Somchuan Rattanamangkhalanont said the DLD’s Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit used sniffer beagle dogs to detect smuggled carcasses in both arrival and departure zones of the airport’s passenger terminal. The checks focused on arrivals from Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam and China.

