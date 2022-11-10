Armed gold robber swipes jewelry worth one million baht from Pattaya gold shop









The terrifying moment was caught on CCTV footage yesterday, November 9th, when the suspect walked into the Aurora Gold Shop in Tesco Lotus in South Pattaya and threatened shop staff at gunpoint to put gold necklaces in his backpack.

The suspect stood about 160–170 cm and wore a hat, long black trousers, and a black long-sleeved shirt with bright orange lines, according to CCTV footage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





