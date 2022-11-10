November 10, 2022

Armed gold robber swipes jewelry worth one million baht from Pattaya gold shop

12 hours ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets and chains

Thai Gold Bracelets and chains. Photo: Thailand News.




The terrifying moment was caught on CCTV footage yesterday, November 9th, when the suspect walked into the Aurora Gold Shop in Tesco Lotus in South Pattaya and threatened shop staff at gunpoint to put gold necklaces in his backpack.

The suspect stood about 160–170 cm and wore a hat, long black trousers, and a black long-sleeved shirt with bright orange lines, according to CCTV footage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Three Egyptian suspects arrested by Pattaya police after allegedly stealing smartphones from guesthouse

4 days ago TN
Soi 7 in Pattaya

Foreigners allegedly steal mobile phones from guesthouse in Pattaya

4 days ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Pattaya police and immigration tighten surveillance on foreigners on overstay

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bat inside the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple in Lopburi, Thailand

Bat eating clip triggers serious health concerns

12 hours ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets and chains

Armed gold robber swipes jewelry worth one million baht from Pattaya gold shop

12 hours ago TN
Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Sniffer Beagle Dog Stops Tourist from Smuggling Smoked Bats at Suvarnabhumi

12 hours ago TN
ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok

Central Bank of Thailand to introduce rules to limit bank system outages

12 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Warrants issued for 2 foreign Ponzi scammers

13 hours ago TN