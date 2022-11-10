November 10, 2022

Central Bank of Thailand to introduce rules to limit bank system outages

ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok

ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is to issue a new regulation which seeks to put a time limit on commercial banks’ mobile banking app outages, to ease the impacts on customers, according to Kitti Kosavisutte, committee chairman of the Thailand Banking Sector Computer Emergency Response Team (TB-CERT).

He said that the central bank has already gauged the opinions of financial institutions and relevant agencies about the problem of mobile banking app crashes, which have occurred at a number of commercial banks in the past several months, causing widespread frustration.

