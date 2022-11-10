Warrants issued for 2 foreign Ponzi scammers









The Criminal Court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for two foreigners who were involved in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

However, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) found they had already fled the country, according to DSI spokesman Pol Maj Gen Woranan Srilam.

They are a Hungarian model named E. P. and a Singaporean national named D. C. Y., known to be close friends with Apirak Kothi, the founder of the Ponzi scheme who was arrested in January 2021.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





