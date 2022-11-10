November 10, 2022

Warrants issued for 2 foreign Ponzi scammers

13 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Criminal Court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for two foreigners who were involved in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

However, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) found they had already fled the country, according to DSI spokesman Pol Maj Gen Woranan Srilam.

They are a Hungarian model named E. P. and a Singaporean national named D. C. Y., known to be close friends with Apirak Kothi, the founder of the Ponzi scheme who was arrested in January 2021.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



